Real ID Bill Passes Greitens' Desk, but Other Issues Still Stand

The final day of Missouri’s legislative session has arrived. One major issue is resolved and to the governor’s desk, but several more face extinction. St. Louis Public Radio’s Marshall Griffin reports:

First, the House sent Governor Eric Greitens a bill that would allow the state to issue driver’s licenses that comply with federal Real ID standards. That means Missouri residents won’t have to use passports to fly come January unless they deliberately choose a non-compliant license.

But time is running out on other priorities, including creating a Blue Alert system to respond to attacks on police, establishing prescription drug monitoring and creating state-sponsored scholarships to allow some public school kids to attend private schools.

There’s also more anti-union bills and a measure that places extra regulations on abortion clinics. Plus, House and Senate leaders can’t agree on competing plans to restore in-home care for more than 8-thousand low-income Missouri residents.

In Jefferson City I’m Marshall Griffin, St. Louis Public Radio.

The 2017 session ends at 6 P-M Friday.