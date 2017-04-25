Prospects Dimming for LGBT Rights in Missouri this House Session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Efforts by some Missouri legislators to make such discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation against the law are dimming as the session nears a close.

The Kansas City Star reported that the Missouri House Judiciary Committee debated Tuesday adding sexual orientation and gender identity as protected statuses under the Missouri Human Rights Act.

The legislation is called the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act.

With the legislation still stuck in committee, House Republican, Rep. Kevin Engler, wants to make a last-ditch effort to pass LGBT protections by adding them to a separate bill dealing with employment discrimination law.

That bill raises the burden of proof for plaintiffs wishing to sue employers for discrimination, and Democrats hate it so much they oppose using it as a vehicle to expand LGBT rights.