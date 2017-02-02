Proposal to Ease Regulations on Hair Braiding Moves Forward

A proposal to ease regulations on hair braiding is moving forward in the Missouri House. It’s been amended to allow cosmetologists from other states to practice in Missouri without having to update their licenses.

But Democratic House member Joshua Peters says the amendment lacks accountability.

“We’re opening up our citizens to the standards of other states. The state of Tennessee currently only requires 300 hours to obtain a cosmetology license. I don’t think that that’s enough.”

The House committee on professional licensing passed the bill on a bipartisan vote. It needs one more committee vote to move to the House floor.