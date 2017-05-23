Portageville Lawmaker Seeks Special Session for Botheel Plant

The Missouri legislature’s special session is underway and is focused on reopening an aluminum plant in the Bootheel.

The bill being considered would allow the state’s Public Service Commission to negotiate lower utility rates with Ameren for the smeltering plant as well as a proposed new steel plant next door.

Opponents argue that it could allow Ameren to raise utility rates for residential customers around the state. But Republican Representative Don Rone of Portageville says he’s made a few changes to his original bill to ensure that won’t happen:

“We’ve tightened up the regulations to the point to allow the Public Service Commission to have more power to set rates, and Ameren will have less power.”

Ameren has not responded to requests for comment. The bill will receive two public hearings later Tuesday.