Police Search for Man who Waited in Line Before Robbing Missouri Bank

WELLSTON, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County police are looking for a man who waited in line at a bank before robbing it.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crime happened Monday at a Regions Bank in Wellston, even though a security officer was at the bank. No one was hurt.

Police say the man walked into the bank and stood in line like a regular customer. When he arrived at the window he handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and the man walked out.