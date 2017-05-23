Police Say Suspect Who Shot Officer Killed Himself

VELDA CITY, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County police say a teenager who wounded an officer killed himself after police found him hiding in a trash bin.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a Velda City officer responded to a domestic disturbance around 11 a.m. Monday and became involved in a scuffle with the 18-year-old suspect. A shot grazed the officer's right thigh, and the officer returned fire. It wasn't clear if the suspect was struck and he ran away.

Police dogs led officers to a trash bin. Police say that when an officer opened the lid, the suspect shot himself in the head. St. Louis County police spokesman Benjamin Granda says several officers witnessed the suspect commit suicide.

The officer who was shot was not badly hurt.