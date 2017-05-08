Police Find $26,000 Cash and 2.5 lbs of Meth in Springfield Home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Police seized 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine and more than $26,000 cash from a home in Springfield this spring, but charges have yet to be filed in the case.

The Springfield News-Leader reports police raided the home on March 31 after an informant tipped them off.

A 41-year-old man who lived at the home was arrested on suspicion of a probation violation after the search, but he has been released while officials determine whether to revoke his probation.

Authorities say it's not unusual for police to wait to file charges in drug cases because they may be waiting on lab tests or other parts of the investigation.