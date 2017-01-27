Plans For St. Louis Soccer Stadium Gains New Life

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Just when it seemed that plans for a $200 million soccer stadium in St. Louis were dead, the proposal has new life.

The city Ways and Means Committee initially voted 6-2 Yesterday against advancing a bill to ask voters to approve $60 million in funding for the stadium. But the committee later reconvened and by a 5-4 vote approved a revised proposal. A key revision imposes an amusement tax on ticket sales.

The full Board of Aldermen is expected to vote next week whether to place the measure on the April ballot. Because the deadline for April ballot issues was Tuesday, a judge would also have to give the go-ahead.

The stadium is vital in the investor group SC STL's effort to attract a Major League Soccer franchise.