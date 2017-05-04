Planned Parenthood to Offer Abortion Services in Two Cities Blocking Resrtictios

Planned Parenthood Great Plains plans to move quickly to offer abortion services in Kansas City and Columbia, Missouri, after a federal judge on Tuesday blocked two of the state’s abortion restrictions. KCUR’s Dan Margolies reports.

U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction barring the state from enforcing laws requiring abortion doctors to have admitting privileges at hospitals and abortion clinics to meet the physical specifications of surgical centers.

Now that he’s done so, Laura McQuade, head of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, says her organization plans to start offering abortion services at its midtown Kansas City and Columbia health centers as soon as possible.

“It is our intention to offer surgical and medical abortion services in Columbia, and at this time we will offer medication abortion in Patty Brous in midtown Kansas City only.”

Right now, Planned Parenthood’s clinic in St. Louis is the state's only abortion provider.

For KCUR 89 three, I’m Dan Margolies