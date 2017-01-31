Passenger Recognized for Helping Kansas City Bus Driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man who used his cane to beat a man who was attacking a Kansas City bus driver is being recognized for his actions.

Rodney Goldman said yesterday, he didn't think twice before he jumped to the driver's defense when a disturbed man was holding the female driver in a headlock early Saturday. The 56-year-old Goldman beat the attacker until his cane broke and the driver was able to escape.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas City Area Transportation Authority officials presented Goldman two new canes, a lifetime bus pass and a thank you card signed by several transit workers. The bus driver, Lynn Judge, also thanked Goldman.

The motive for the attack is not clear. The suspect has not yet been charged.