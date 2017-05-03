Oklahoma Gang Member Accepts Plea in Joplin Man's Murder

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - A man whose original conviction for a Joplin murder was overturned by the Missouri Supreme Court accepted a plea deal that will send him to prison for 20 years.

Twenty-two-year-old Daniel Hartman entered Alford pleas Monday to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for his role in the death of 23-year-old Jacob Wages of Joplin.

The Joplin Globe reports Hartman was originally given two life sentences and a 15-year term after being convicted in 2014. The state Supreme Court overturned the convictions last year, saying a defense witness should not have testified.

Hartman, a member of a Hoover Street Crips gang in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was 17 when Wages was killed in a home-invasion robbery in July 2012.

Four co-defendants have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and related charges.