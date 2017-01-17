Oil Spill Causes Lawrence County Highway M to Close

NICKELVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri county highway is expected to be closed until Thursday as crews clean up an oil pipeline spill. Enbridge Energy said Sunday that nearly 200 barrels of oil leaked from a pipeline at its pump station near Nickeville in Lawrence County. KYTV-TV reports a detection alarm alerted workers of the leak. The company says about 8,400 gallons of oil leaked. Most of the oil stayed on the company's property but some reached a draining ditch. That oil will be vacuumed out. The Missouri Department of Transportation says Lawrence County Highway M is closed between Halltown and Everton. A company spokesman says an investigation is trying to determine what caused the leak