Odor Forces Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Spirit Airlines flight has made in emergency landing at Kansas City International Airport after a faulty fan generated an electrical smell in the cockpit.

WDAF-TV reports that the odor was detected Sunday night as Spirit Airlines 551 was headed from the Akron-Canton Airport in Ohio to Las Vegas with 171 people aboard. Mechanics later traced the smell to a fan.

Spirit Airlines says the emergency landing was precautionary and that no passengers were in danger. Alternative travel arrangements were made for the passengers.