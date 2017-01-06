Nixon Launches Farewell Tour in Missouri

Jay Nixon has begun what’s in effect his farewell tour across Missouri before stepping down next week as governor. It began yesterday in Jefferson City at the annual governor’s prayer breakfast and continued in St. Louis where he attended a briefing on the city school district’s accreditation status. He says there haven’t been any bumps in the road as he prepares to hand the reins off to governor-elect Eric Greitens on Monday: “This is not about whether we agree or disagree on issues…this is about a much more significant power, the peaceful passage of power in a democracy for the next chief executive of our state...and especially for me, I’ve been involved in those before; I’ve seen them.”