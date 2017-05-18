Newly-Freed Manning Has Attire Discretion Under Army Status

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Army says newly freed Pvt. Chelsea Manning will be on a special, unpaid off-duty status that will allow the transgender soldier to wear her preferred civilian clothing, including women's attire.

Manning also will be able to live where she wants.

Manning was released Wednesday from a lockup at Kansas' Fort Leavenworth. That's where she'd been serving a 35-year sentence for giving classified government materials to WikiLeaks.

Former President Barack Obama granted her clemency in January before he left office.

The Army says Manning will be on "excess leave," meaning she is considered to be off-duty, while her court-martial conviction is under appellate review.

An Army spokeswoman says Manning remains subject to the military's criminal code until her discharge from the Army.