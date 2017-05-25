New UM Campus Chancellor Prizes Diversity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The new chancellor of the University of Missouri's flagship campus in Columbia says he'll press for partnerships and "strive for inclusive excellence" at the school that has grappled in recent years with racial acrimony.

Alexander Cartwright was introduced Wednesday as the Columbia campus' new overseer. He has served since September 2014 as the State University of New York's provost and executive vice chancellor.

Cartwright becomes the Columbia school' first permanent chancellor since R. Bowen Loftin resigned under pressure in November 2015.

Cartwright will face other formidable challenges in Columbia, ranging from looming budget cuts to slumping enrollment that administrators have attributed at least partly to late 2015 racial protests on campus.

Cartwright, who is white, says furthering diversity and inclusion in Columbia will be "a top priority."