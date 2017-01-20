New Proposal Restricts Who Can Serve as Missouri's Securities Commissioner

A new ethics proposal has been filed in the Missouri House that would apply solely to the Secretary of State’s office. St. Louis Public Radio’s Marshall Griffin has details:

The bill would bar the secretary of state from appointing someone to be securities commissioner if that person’s former employer has been under investigation within one year’s time. It’s sponsored by Democrat Tracy McCreery of St. Louis County: “I believe that what secretary of state Ashcroft did should be illegal and was shocked to find out that it wasn’t, actually…I don’t think that the (new) commissioner of securities, whose main job, in my opinion, is to protect investors from fraud, is a good check.” Ashcroft appointed David Minnick to be securities commissioner. Minnick’s former employer, Stifel Financial Corps, is currently being investigated by the securities division. A spokesperson for Secretary Ashcroft calls the proposal, quote, “silly.” in Jefferson City I’m Marshall Griffin, St. Louis Public Radio.