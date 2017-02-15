New Missouri Lieutenant Governor Wants More Money for Office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's new lieutenant governor says he needs more money for his office's budget.

Lt. Gov. Mike Parson told the Missouri House Budget Committee Tuesday that he is seeking an additional $125,000 for his budget, which is currently $463,000. He says he would use the money for mileage, another employee and possibly for out of state travel.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Parson's request comes as Gov. Eric Greitens is planning cuts to nursing homes, higher education and state aid for school busing.

The lieutenant governor's salary of about $86,600 is the lowest of Missouri's statewide elected officials and his staff of five employees is the smallest staff.

Parson, a Republican from Bolivar, says to offset some budget constraints, he no longer employs an attorney in the office.