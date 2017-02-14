New Medical School on Track to Open in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Hiring, construction and student recruitment are on track for the opening of a medical school in Joplin.

Officials overseeing preparations for the Joplin campus of the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences are confident the school will be ready to open in June and receive its first class of students July 28.

The Joplin Globe reports workers are transforming a former temporary Mercy Hospital into the new medical school.

Paula Gregory, dean of the campus, says hiring is still underway but faculty already in place are experienced and planning their classes. She says she's also talking to local faculty and physicians who might be interested in teaching guest lectures or labs. And she says the first class of 150 is about half full with applications still coming in.