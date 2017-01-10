New limits on lobbying in Missouri are now in place, due to order signed by Eric Greitens

New limits on lobbying in Missouri are now in place, due to an executive order signed by Eric Greitens less than an hour after being sworn in as governor. St. Louis Public Radio’s Marshall Griffin has details:

The order bans officials and employees from the executive branch from receiving lobbyist gifts. It also bars any former employee of the Greitens administration from lobbying his office:

“We just promised the people of Missouri that we’re going to get to work, and now we’re here to get to work…look, we promised in this campaign that we’re going to do different, and we promised that we’re going to clean up the culture of corruption in Jefferson City…we’ve done exactly what we said we’re going to do.”

Greitens is also calling on lawmakers to ban themselves from receiving gifts from lobbyists and to lengthen the cooling off period for ex-lawmakers seeking to become lobbyists. In Jefferson City I’m Marshall Griffin, St. Louis Public Radio.