The new head of Missouri's Department of public safety is Sikeston's police chief and public safety director Drew Juden (JOO-den).

The deputy director is St. Louis Fire Department Captain Gregg Favre (favor).

St. Louis Public Radio's Stephanie Lecci reports Gov.-elect Eric Greitens made the announcement yesterday/MON.

“Standing in a Dellwood auto shop that was looted and damaged during unrest in 2014 in that city and Ferguson, Juden said he plans to build better relationships between police and local communities across the state.

He also says he'll stand up for law enforcement and help prevent future violence against them.

"To my brothers and sisters in the public safety profession, I can promise you from this day forward, we will have your back."

Greitens says this kind of support - including setting up a Blue Alert System to notify the public about attacks on police officers - will help convince young people to join law enforcement.

"We're going to let people know that this is a great state to be a law enforcement officer in and encourage you to do so."

Greitens says he also wants to develop a pipeline for veterans to more easily become police officers.

I'm Stephanie Lecci, St. Louis Public Radio.

Deputy Director Favre (favor) also says he will be a -quote- "advocate for those who work on the front lines."