New Bill Would Allow Campaign Donors to Redeem Tax Credit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri Republican wants people who donate to political campaigns to get up to $100 in tax credits.

Sen. Rob Schaaf said yesterday that the goal is to increase small donors' role in politics.

Schaaf's bill would allow donors to redeem the credit for contributions to county political parties and candidates for the Legislature and statewide seats.

No one testified in opposition during a hearing yesterday. But the bill's estimated $4.9 million per year price tag, could pose problems in a year when poor revenues are causing financial strain.

Supporters also pitched the idea Yesterday to Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who campaigned on improving ethics in the Capitol.

The proposal comes after voters in November approved campaign contribution limits. Backers argued it would reduce the influence of wealthy donors.