ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - A downtown St. Joseph building that once housed a nationally-known opera house was heavily damaged by fire.

Firefighters spent most of Yesterday battling the blaze at the Pioneer Building. No injuries were reported.

KQTV reports the building, which was currently vacant, was built in 1872. It was once known as the Tootle Opera House, which was known as the finest theater west of Chicago when it opened.

Part of the multi-story building's walls collapsed and a nearby office was evacuated as the fire filled downtown with smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.