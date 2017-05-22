Much of Ex-Inmate's $200,000 Deal to Go to Victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - An appeals court says a former federal inmate who got a $200,000 settlement over a prison injury won't get to keep much of it.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a district judge's ruling that more than $145,000 of Kappelle Simpson-El's settlement go toward the $433,000 in restitution he's been ordered to pay his victims.

Simpson-El was sentenced in 2009 to six years in prison for being a leader of ring that resold cars stolen from dealerships in Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

While imprisoned in Arkansas, Simpson-El tore his Achilles tendon and sued the government, alleging his injury wasn't properly diagnosed or treated.

But even before Simpson-El settled, the government warned him it would seize any payouts to him and apply them to his court-ordered restitution.