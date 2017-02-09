Moms Demand Action Gathered to Oppose Gun Concealment Proposals

An issue that was a hot topic in Jefferson City will get more attention this spring. More than 200 members of the group Moms Demand Action gathered at the state Capitol yesterday to urge legislators to oppose new gun concealment proposals. That includes bills that would allow concealed guns to be carried in public universities and schools.

St. Louis-native Becky Morgan heads the group’s Missouri chapter. She says the bill is opposed by several college campus stakeholders, university presidents, and law enforcement leaders:

“I think we should listen to our experts. They understand the ins and outs of campus life best and so I agree with them that adding guns on a college campus or in k-12 schools will not decrease gun violence but will only make our students and staff members less safe.”

Missouri lawmakers legalized permit-less carry during last year’s veto session.