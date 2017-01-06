Missouri's Higher Education Funding Based On Unclear System

Missouri’s higher education funding incentive program may be ineffective. That’s according to a new report from the state auditor’s office. St. Louis Public Radio’s Camille Phillips has the details. “The performance-based program awards Missouri’s public colleges a portion of state funding based on measures such as graduation rates and learning quality. The level of success is determined by how well each college compares to its peers. An audit of the program found that the colleges self-report those measures based on an honor system … and the requirements for choosing a school’s peer group are unclear.” In a statement, Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway says unless state officials provide clearer guidelines and more oversight it is quote; “difficult to determine whether the program provides any real benefits.” Up to five percent of state funding for Missouri’s public colleges and universities comes from the four-year-old program. That’s as much as 42 million dollars a year. I’m Camille Phillips.