Missourians Who Have Bought Milk May be Entitled to Payment

Thanks to a class action settlement, anyone in Missouri who has purchased milk or milk products since 2003 may be entitled to a payment.

The $52 million settlement over price-fixing of milk and milk products includes Missouri, 14 other states, and the District of Columbia

While the payment amounts will vary depending on the number of products and the number of submitted claims, a website boughtmilk.com, for the settlements, says consumers may receive up to $70.

No proof of purchase is needed to be eligible. In order to be eligible, you must have purchased milk or milk products from a grocery store.