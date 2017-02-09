Missouri Woman Sentenced for Embezzling Nearly $400,000

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Missouri woman was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for stealing nearly $400,000 from her employer.

Abbie Martin Stemper, of Versailles, also was ordered Yesterday to pay $397,122 in restitution to Smith Paper & Janitor Supply in Eldon.

Prosecutors say Stemper embezzled from the company where she worked as bookkeeper and purchasing agent from 2009 to February 2015, when she was fired.

Stemper pleaded guilty in June 2016 to wire fraud and bank fraud. She admitted she embezzled the money from her employer and its subsidiary, White Castle Service and Supply in Springfield.