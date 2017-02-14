Missouri Woman and Her Boyfriend Charged in Baby's Death

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) - Sikeston police say a woman and her boyfriend are charged with murder in the death of the woman's 1-year-old son.

Sikeston police spokesman Sgt. Jon Broom said Monday officers were went to a Sikeston home Sunday afternoon after a caller said the boy was not breathing.

Officers began CPR and took the boy to a hospital, where he died. Investigators say medical staff found bruising consistent with child abuse on the boy's body.

The child's mother, 23-year-old Kayla Williamson, and her 31-year-old boyfriend, Louis Hollis, are charged with felony murder, child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Williamson's bond is set at $50,000 and Hollis is being held on $100,000 bond.