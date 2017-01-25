Missouri Supreme Court Pushes Back Claims of Need for Judicial Reform

The chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court is pushing back against claims that St. Louis, and the rest of the state to a lesser degree, is a judicial hellhole in need of massive reform. Patricia Breckenridge delivered the annual State of the Judiciary address Tuesday, before the legislature and Governor Eric Greitens:

“Our citizens can be proud of our court, where they go to resolve their disputes peaceably, and where their constitutional rights are protected.”

Breckenridge told the governor and lawmakers that wrongful death and personal injury claims make up less than one percent of all court cases in Missouri. Republican leaders are pushing bills that could shrink jury awards in personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits, and place stricter guidelines on who qualifies as an expert witness.