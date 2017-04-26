Missouri Supreme Court Denies Death Row Inmate's Appeal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has turned down an appeal from a death row inmate who claimed he was represented by ineffective lawyers during both his trial and appeal.

The court on Tuesday ruled 6-0 against Michael Tisius, who was convicted of fatally shooting two Randolph County jailers in 2000 during a botched attempt to free another inmate.

A lower court ruled that Tisius' trial counsel and appellate counsel were not ineffective, as the inmate claimed. The Supreme Court agreed with the lower court and ruled that Tisius failed to show a reasonable probability that he would have avoided the death penalty if his lawyers had acted differently.

It wasn't clear if Tisius would appeal. A message left with his attorney was not immediately returned.