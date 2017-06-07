Missouri S&T Team Wins International 2017 University Mars Rover Challenge

The Missouri S&T Mars Rover Design Team has won the 2017 University Rover Challenge, an international design competition where teams showcase potential next-generation Mars rovers.

The team finished first among 35 collegiate teams at the University Rover Challenge (URC), held June 1-3 at the Mars Desert Research Station in Hanksville, Utah. The event is sponsored by the Mars Society. The URC is designed to demonstrate the fundamentals of remote robotic travel and task completion. The Utah desert is used for the annual competition because it resembles the rocky terrain of Mars.

The Mars Society announced S&T’s victory in a tweet saying “We have a winner! Mars Rover Design Team from Missouri S&T with 403.4 pts!

The Missouri S&T team competed against teams from around the world. Countries represented include Bangladesh, Canada, India, Poland and Turkey in addition to the United States.