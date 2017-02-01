Rolla, MO -- Student health officials at Missouri University of Science and Technology have confirmed that a Missouri S&T student has contracted mumps.

The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory confirmed the case on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and notified Missouri S&T officials at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Dr. Dennis Goodman, director of student health services at Missouri S&T, advises students to be aware of symptoms of the virus and to contact student health services at 573-341-4284 if they believe they may be infected.

Symptoms

Common symptoms of mumps include:

• Swollen glands in front of and below the ear or under the jaw

• Pain opening and closing the jaw

• Fever

• Fatigue

• Headache

• Earache

Students with these symptoms should report to student health services for evaluation, treatment and testing. Student health services is located at 910 W. 10th St.

Any Missouri S&T students who receive a diagnosis of mumps by their health provider should notify Missouri S&T student health services by calling 573-341-4284.

Mumps is spread through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose and throat. An infected person can spread the virus by coughing, sneezing, sharing cups and utensils, or touching objects with unwashed hands.

This is the only confirmed case of mumps for Missouri S&T and in Phelps County. “We will continue to monitor reports to determine whether further measures are needed.

Courtesy of Missouri S&T Marketing and Communications