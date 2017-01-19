Missouri S&T Spring Enrollment Down 1.2%

ROLLA, Mo. -- Enrollment for the first day of classes at Missouri University of Science and Technology was 7,834. Deanne Jackson, Missouri S&T registrar says, “This is 1.2 percent less than spring enrollment in 2016, the spring semester at Missouri S&T began on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Last spring, 7,931 students were enrolled on the first day of the spring semester.”

Tim Albers, interim vice provost and dean for enrollment management at Missouri S&T. says “The numbers are very similar to fall, Overall numbers are down slightly, but on campus enrollment is steady. We continue to enroll a growing number of students in the College of Arts, Sciences, and Business, which reflects the value of a Missouri S&T degree.”

Even though enrollment has dipped from the 2016 numbers, this spring’s enrollment represents a significant increase compared to spring 2015 (7,710 students) and especially spring 2014 (7,269).

The university will continue to enroll students through the first weeks of the spring semester. The official enrollment figures for the semester will be released after the fourth week of classes.