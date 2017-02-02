Missouri S&T Researcher Designs Mofified Diamonds at Nano-Scale Level

Rolla, MO -- When you think of diamonds, rings and anniversaries generally come to mind. But one day, the first thing that will come to mind may be bone surgery. By carefully designing modified diamonds at the nano-scale level, a Missouri University of Science and Technology researcher hopes to create multifunctional diamond-based materials for applications ranging from advanced composites to drug delivery platforms and biomedical imaging agents.

Dr. Vadym Mochalin, an associate professor of chemistry and materials science at Missouri S&T, is characterizing and modifying 5-nanometer nanodiamond particles, produced from expired military grade explosives, so that they can be developed to perform specific tasks. His current research studies their use as a filler in various types of composites.

Mochalin hopes to develop a way to uniformly incorporate the nanodiamonds and form strong chemical bonds between them to help design composite structures, that can be used in medical applications, oil drilling bits, polishing and lubricating compositions, and even energy storage systems. Nanodiamonds are the ideal choice for such applications because they are mechanically strong, chemically stable and non-toxic. They can also form bonds with many other materials due to their tailorable surface chemistry.

Mochalin says “Think of the strength of diamond and its potential combinations with different matrices in composites. For example, in bone surgery, you generally have a metal device such as a screw, pin or plate that is used to hold parts of fractured bone in place. Eventually, you would need another surgery for device extraction after the fracture is healed. The same device made of a biodegradable polymer would disintegrate in your body over time and disappear without any additional surgery. Current biodegradable polymers are not strong enough to support mechanical load on fractured bone, but when combined with nanodiamonds they could be made strong enough. Almost all explosions where traditional explosive compounds such as TNT are used create small amounts of nanodiamonds. Nanodiamonds can be produced with high yield once a detonation happens in a closed, oxygen-deficient chamber.

Mochalin says “Diamond is the hardest material we can find in nature, and the potential for rationally designed nanodiamond is almost endless,”