Missouri S&T Research Team Helps Boeing Set Up Nondestructive Evaluation Laboratory

Rolla, MO -- Researchers at Missouri University of Science and Technology recently worked with The Boeing Company to establish a new nondestructive evaluation laboratory, that uses millimeter wave technology to improve the detection, of potential flaws in coatings, surfaces and materials.

Researchers in Missouri S&T’s Applied Microwave Nondestructive Testing Laboratory (amntl) designed the new lab for Boeing, and it was recently assembled at the Boeing Research & Technology Center in Charleston, S.C. Boeing’s South Carolina center is focused on research and development efforts in areas of advanced manufacturing with a focus on composite fuselage and propulsion systems production.

Dr. Reza Zoughi, the Schlumberger Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Missouri S&T, and director of the amntl says “Today, nondestructive evaluation (NDE) encompasses a variety of techniques to achieve many critical objectives, including maintenance assurance, quality control, structural health monitoring and product safety.

Zoughi, says Microwave and millimeter-wave NDE techniques, spanning the range of approximately 300 megahertz to 300 gigahertz, have proven effective for addressing many of these needs over the past three decades. Zoughi adds, “As a result, these techniques have been steadily receiving greater attention as potential NDT methods.”

This increasing potential of microwave and millimeter-wave techniques to address complex inspection problems led to Boeing’s decision to work with Missouri S&T, to establish the laboratory. It will be used to address a number of needs spanning from materials characterization and high-resolution imaging.

In addition to Zoughi, the Missouri S&T research team that designed the lab included Dr. M.T. Ghasr, assistant research professor of electrical and computer engineering; Jeffrey Birt, a technical assistant in the ECE department; and several ECE students.

Zoughi says, “This collaborative endeavor allows Boeing to be at the forefront of microwave and millimeter-wave NDT technology for years to come,”

Courtesy of Missouri University of Science and Technology Marketing