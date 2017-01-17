Missouri S&T Professor is Selected to Serve U.S. EPA

Rolla, MO -- Dr. Joel Burken, Curators’ Distinguished Professor and chair of civil, architectural and environmental engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, has been selected to serve on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Science Advisory Board SAB is made up of experts from across the country, in areas such as, public health, medical research, biology and other fields related to protecting human health and the environment.

Burken, who has also served as the director of the Environmental Research Center at Missouri S&T, will serve as “a special government employee” through Sept. 30, 2019. He is asked to provide independent expert advice on technical issues underlying EPA policies and decision making. His expertise in hazardous waste remediation, water quality, and the use of natural sustainable technologies are reasons why he was selected, according to EPA administrator Gina McCarthy.