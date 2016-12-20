Missouri S&T defender Anna Fink has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-American first team announced on Yesterday by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Fink, a third team selection in 2014, earned the women's soccer program's third Academic All-America honors along with Denise McMillan who earned the award back in 2001. In the classroom, Fink has a 4.00 grade point average and is majoring in chemical engineering. She was one of 11 student-athletes maintaining a perfect 4.00 g.pa. and the 11 members of the first team have an average G.P.A. of 3.90.