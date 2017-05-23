Missouri Senator Calls on Greitens to Expand Session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri state Sen. Rob Schaaf is calling on Gov. Eric Greitens to expand the scope of his special session.

Schaaf on Monday introduced three bills including a prohibition on lobbyist gifts for lawmakers, limits on when certain public officials can become lobbyists after their terms, and a provision requiring politically active nonprofits to disclose major donors.

Lawmakers are technically prohibited from voting on legislation outside the scope of the governor's proclamation for convening a special session.

Greitens called the session to discuss proposals that would allow metal manufacturers to negotiate lower rates for utilities with large utilities companies, such as Ameren.