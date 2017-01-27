Missouri Senate Sends the House Their Version of the Right-to-Work Bill

The Missouri Senate has sent the House their version of a bill to make Missouri a right-to-work state. St. Louis Public Radio’s Marshall Griffin tells us it differs a bit from the version passed by the Missouri House:

Both versions of the bill would bar labor unions from forcing all workers in a bargaining unit to pay dues, including non-union members. But the bill sponsored by GOP Senator Dan Brown contains a grandfather clause allowing any current union contracts to remain in place:

“That was some council and work we did with various people…the House bill does not have the grandfathering clause…I think that was a good move, some protection for contracts that are in place.”

So far, the consensus among House Republicans is to void existing union contracts. That could slow down efforts to get the right-to-work bill to Governor Eric Greitens’ desk before lawmakers leave for spring break in March. In Jefferson City I’m Marshall Griffin, St. Louis Public Radio.