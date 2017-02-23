Missouri Senate to Debate Real ID Act Wednesday

The Missouri Senate is debating the so-called Real ID Act WEDNESDAY. That bill is meant to bring the state’s driver’s licenses in line with federal ID regulations.

The measure is opposed by dozens of Republican lawmakers, who argue the bill would infringe on their 4th Amendment right to privacy.

Bill sponsor Republican Ryan Silvey of Kansas City is passionate about getting it passed this session.

“I think it’s interesting that those on the other side of this issue are claiming to be protectors of freedom and the way they’re going about it is by limiting the choices of regular Missourians so I think that’s a little bit of cognitive dissonance.”

The bill would also allow Missourians to request a driver’s license that does NOT comply with the federal Real I-D act.

The Department of Homeland Security says Missouri has until next January to adhere to federal ID regulations.

If not, Missouri residents will have to purchase a passport in order to board planes or enter federal facilities.