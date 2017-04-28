Missouri Senate Approves School Choice Bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Senate has passed a school choice bill that would create education savings accounts for students with disabilities, foster children and children with parents in the military.

The bill passed Thursday by a 20-12 vote. It now moves to the House.

The legislation would create a tax credit program that parents of children with special needs could use to pay for educational expenses such as private school tuition, online classes and home schooling.

It also changes how students may transfer from unaccredited districts and allows individual schools to be unaccredited.

If a school or district is unaccredited, students could first transfer to an accredited school in their district. They could then move to an adjoining district or transfer to a charter or online school.