Missouri Senate Approves Funding for UMKC Music and Dance Conservatory

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Senate has passed a bond measure for a new music and dance conservatory at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Lawmakers voted in favor of the resolution Thursday. It will soon move to the governor's desk.

The legislation would grant the authority to issue as much as $48 million in state bonds to cover half of the estimated $96 million project. The plan would ask the state to pay off $5.5 million annually for 10 years.

Supporters say it could spur economic development through ticket sales and attract more creative students to Missouri. Kansas City Sen. Jason Holsman said the university hoped to create the "Julliard of the west."

Some lawmakers raised concerns about the cost amid budget constraints and questioned the value of more students studying the arts.