Missouri Rep. Randy Dunn Announces Resignation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Democratic Rep. Randy Dunn says he will be resigning from the Missouri House, effective May 31.

Dunn announced in a Facebook post Thursday and on the floor of the House last week that he will not be returning to the Legislature next year.

A Facebook post on Dunn's page says that he will accept a job in Omaha, Nebraska, as the executive director of a community development organization.

Dunn represents the 23rd district in Kansas City and has served in the Missouri House since 2012.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced Thursday that lawmakers would return to the Capitol for a special session next week, meaning that Dunn will likely return to the capitol before his resignation date.