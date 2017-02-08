Missouri Officials Disagree About Budget for Voter ID Law Implementation

Missouri officials disagree about how much should be spent to implement the state’s new voter I-D law. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft appeared before the House budget committee yesterday, seeking up to 1.4 million dollars for next year. He says regardless of the cost, the new regulations won’t prevent registered voters from casting ballots even if they don’t have a proper I-D on them:

“One of the things we would like to spend most of our effort on is making sure people know that if you are a registered voter, if you go to your polling place on election day, you will be allowed to vote.”

Ashcroft says his request is almost 3 million less than the previous administration’s estimate. Governor Eric Greitens is asking for 300-thousand dollars to implement the new law.