Missouri Man Killed in Flooding is Identified

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities in eastern Missouri have identified a 77-year-old man killed by floodwaters.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the victim was Clifford Brandt. On Sunday, he walked to a creek near his home to look at rising floodwaters when he slipped and was swept away by the current.

Brandt is among three people killed in flooding in Missouri. Much of the state received 6 inches to 12 inches of rain over the weekend. Several rivers are still rising, including the Meramec near St. Louis, where hundreds of people are sandbagging to protect homes and businesses.

A 57-mile stretch of Interstate 44 is closed by floodwaters, and hundreds of other roads are closed in spots across the state.