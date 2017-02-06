Missouri Man Declared Sex Predator Faces State Custody

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A central Missouri man with convictions of child molestation and child pornography possession has been declared a predator and likely will spend the rest of his life incarcerated.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports a Boone County jury on Friday found 34-year-old Adam Derby to be a sexually violent predator. That's despite Derby's insistence he's no threat.

That determination was under a 1999 state law that lets the state civilly commit those deemed such predators to the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

Derby served seven years of a 15-year sentence for his latest child pornography conviction and was paroled a year ago.

Derby's attorney heads the Missouri State Public Defender Office's Civil Defense Unit. Amy Clay says Derby will be in the state's custody the rest of his life.