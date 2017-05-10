Missouri Man Arrested for $9K Cross-Country Counterfeit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southern Missouri man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison without parole for counterfeiting $100 bills that he used at businesses across the country.

Federal prosecutors say 56-year-old Stuart Thurber, of Mountain View, also was ordered Tuesday to pay $9,000 in restitution to businesses in Mountain View, Springfield and West Plains, Missouri, and to businesses in Nevada and California.

Thurber, who lived in his pickup and travel trailer, was arrested in April 2016 in Mountain View for passing counterfeit $100 bills.

Officers found computers, hard drives and printers inside the truck and travel trailer parked at a Wal-Mart parking lot. Thurber admitted he removed ink from genuine bills and used his electronics to create counterfeit bills, which he used at businesses across the U.S.