Missouri Lawmakers Unveil Final Budget Proposal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri budgeters have finished a final version of the state's proposed $27 billion spending plan.

A panel of House and Senate negotiators on Wednesday unveiled the plan for the fiscal year starting in July. It needs a final vote of approval from the Legislature.

The proposal would increase basic aid for public K-12 schools enough to meet funding goals called for in state law.

But public colleges and universities would see core funding cuts of 6.6 percent. In-home care and nursing services for seniors and people with disabilities also would be reduced.

Other changes made Wednesday include giving $250,000 to Harris-Stowe State University for graduate programs.

Lawmakers have until Friday to send a final budget to Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.