Missouri Lawmakers Pass Bills on Sales Tax for St. Louis Zoo

A bill to allow the St. Louis Zoo to seek a sales tax hike is now to Governor Eric Greitens.

The full Missouri legislature approved the measure meant to fix the zoo's infrastructure Thursday.

Republican state Rep. Marsha Haefner of St. Louis County says the zoo also needs additional money to help animals that are endangered.

"I have seen for myself some of the infrastructure problems that exist in the St. Louis Zoo that there just isn't money to fix right now. Their operating expenses just cover what they already have."

Only voters in St. Louis and St. Louis County could be asked to up the sales tax by no higher than one-eighth of a cent. Already, people who live in those places pay property tax to help the zoo, which does not charge general admission.